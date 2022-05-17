Mets get to Mikolas, beat Cardinals 3-1 in twinbill opener

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
9
NEW YORK (AP) — Jeff McNeil and Dominic Smith helped New York chip away at Miles Mikolas, Trevor Williams was sharp in a spot start and the Mets beat the St. Louis Cardinals 3-1 Tuesday to open a doubleheader.
McNeil and Smith each had two hits, including an RBI double apiece in the third inning. McNeil also narrowly missed a homer foul during a 12-pitch at-bat against Mikolas in the first and Smith singled and scored on a groundout in the second.