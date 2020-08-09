Mets beat Marlins 4-2 behind deGrom, rookie Giménez

NEW YORK (AP) — Jacob deGrom dodged trouble for five innings, rookie Andrés Giménez had three hits and scored three runs, and the New York Mets won a home series for the first time this season by beating the Miami Marlins 4-2 on Sunday.

DeGrom (2-0) allowed two runs and seven hits, marking the 25th time in his past 27 starts he permitted three runs or fewer. He struck out six, walked two and threw 98 pitches.

Winner of the last two NL Cy Young Awards, deGrom had an issue with the middle finger on his right hand during a 32-pitch second inning. He loaded the bases on two walks and an infield single, and a trainer briefly examined him.

After getting checked out, deGrom fanned Monte Harrison and retired Jonathan Villar.

Jesus Aguilar hit a two-run homer in the fifth for the Marlins, who lost their second straight after getting off to a 7-1 start despite 18 players testing positive for the coronavirus. Aguilar hit deGrom’s fastball to left field and then picked up his own bat after crossing the plate.

DeGrom had a runner on base in each inning on a sun-splashed day in which his fastball velocity was slightly lower than his first three starts. His fastball averaged 98.7 mph through his first three starts, and Sunday his 44 four-seam fastballs averaged 98.1 mph.

Four relievers followed deGrom.

Edwin Diaz struck out Harrison to end the eighth with runners at second and third. Seth Lugo tossed a scoreless ninth for his third save.

Giménez scored on an RBI groundout by Jeff McNeil in the third after stealing second base. Giménez also doubled and scored on a base hit by Brandon Nimmo in the fourth, and came home on McNeil’s sacrifice fly in the sixth.

Marlins rookie Eddy Alvarez had the first three hits of his career, stole his first base and reached four times. He also made a diving stop at second base to rob McNeil in the third and prevent a potential two-run single.

Pablo Lopez (1-1) allowed three runs — two earned — and five hits in five innings. He became the first Marlins pitcher to make a second start this season.

The Mets took a 2-0 lead in the third when McNeil hit a sharp grounder to Alvarez and when Michael Conforto’s fly ball deflected off left fielder Corey Dickerson’s glove for an error.

It was the 62nd time in 68 starts since the start of the 2018 season that deGrom gave up three runs or fewer, the most in the majors.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Mets: RHP Michael Wacha (right shoulder inflammation) was placed on the injured list. Manager Luis Rojas said Wacha felt pain in the back of his shoulder after allowing four runs in five innings Friday. Wacha said he will get treatment and will not pick up a ball for two to three days. … 2B Robinson Canó (groin) is slated to take at-bats at the team’s alternate site in Brooklyn, and Rojas said Canó is responding well to treatment. … OF Jake Marisnick (strained left hamstring) is slated to take at-bats in Brooklyn.

UP NEXT

Marlins: RHP Elieser Hernandez makes his second start when the Marlins open a series against Toronto in Buffalo on Tuesday. Hernandez allowed an unearned run over 4 1/3 innings Wednesday in Baltimore.

Mets: LHP Steven Matz (0-2, 5.65 ERA) starts Monday as New York hosts Washington in the opener of a four-game series. Matz allowed five runs and seven hits over three innings in Tuesday’s 5-3 loss at Washington.

