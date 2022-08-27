Mets activate 3B Eduardo Escobar from 10-day injured list

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate 5 1 of 5 Frank Franklin II Show More Show Less 2 of 5 Frank Franklin II/AP Show More Show Less 3 of 5 4 of 5 Frank Franklin II Show More Show Less 5 of 5









NEW YORK (AP) — Third baseman Eduardo Escobar was activated from the 10-day injured list Saturday by the New York Mets before their game against the Colorado Rockies.

Escobar went on the injured list Aug. 17 with a left oblique strain. The switch-hitter got hurt Aug. 12 and attempted to protect his tender side by only batting left-handed after being pressed into action when infielder Luis Guillorme was injured two days later scoring from second base.