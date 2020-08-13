Mets' McNeil carted off vs. Nats after crash into wall

Recommended Video:

NEW YORK (AP) — New York Mets left fielder Jeff McNeil was carted off the field Thursday after crashing into the left field wall in the first inning to rob the Washington Nationals’ Asdrubal Cabrera of a two-run extra-base hit.

McNeil, a natural infielder who has been manning both outfielder corners for the Mets since last year, raced at full speed to the warning track and made an impressive lunging catch for the final out of the inning. He crashed into the wall with both arms extended and raised his glove hand as he fell to indicate he had the ball.

But McNeil was in obvious pain as he covered his eyes with both hands and yelled before flinging his glove off. He briefly tried getting up but only made it a few steps with a trainer and manager Luis Rojas before sitting back down.

McNeil was able to walk to a cart on the warning track before being driven off the field.

The Mets said in the fourth inning McNeil was still being evaluated and an update would be provided after the game.

New York Mets left fielder Jeff McNeil injures himself while catching a fly ball during the first inning of a baseball game against the Washington Nationals at Citi Field, Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020, in New York. New York Mets left fielder Jeff McNeil injures himself while catching a fly ball during the first inning of a baseball game against the Washington Nationals at Citi Field, Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020, in New York. Photo: Seth Wenig, AP Photo: Seth Wenig, AP Image 1 of / 5 Caption Close Mets' McNeil carted off vs. Nats after crash into wall 1 / 5 Back to Gallery

McNeil, who has started at third base and left field this season, is batting .293 with seven RBIs in 16 games. He made the All-Star team last season and is a career .319 hitter in 212 games.

Billy Hamilton pinch-hit for McNeil in the bottom half of the inning.

—

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports