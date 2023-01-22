Skip to main content
Merrimack 63, St. Francis (NY) 55

Minor 7-11 0-2 14, Bennett 4-9 2-2 13, Derkack 3-4 6-6 12, Savage 2-3 1-1 6, Reid 3-13 6-8 12, McKoy 2-2 0-0 6, Stinson 0-1 0-0 0, Filchner 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 21-45 15-19 63.

ST. FRANCIS (NY) (9-11)

Grisby 4-6 0-2 8, Harris 2-5 1-2 5, Clarke 1-8 5-6 7, Howell-South 1-2 0-0 2, Wilcox 1-8 2-2 5, Quartlebaum 5-8 3-4 17, Bethea 5-8 0-0 11, Myrie 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 19-45 11-16 55.

Halftime_Merrimack 33-30. 3-Point Goals_Merrimack 6-15 (Bennett 3-6, McKoy 2-2, Savage 1-2, Derkack 0-1, Filchner 0-1, Reid 0-3), St. Francis (NY) 6-16 (Quartlebaum 4-6, Bethea 1-2, Wilcox 1-7, Clarke 0-1). Fouled Out_Minor, Grisby, Bethea. Rebounds_Merrimack 20 (Derkack, McKoy 5), St. Francis (NY) 28 (Grisby 8). Assists_Merrimack 16 (Bennett, Derkack 5), St. Francis (NY) 9 (Clarke 3). Total Fouls_Merrimack 14, St. Francis (NY) 22. A_137 (1,200).

