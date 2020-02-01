Mercy defeats Foran

Recommended Video:

Mercy High defeated Foran, 59-33, in an SCC girls’ basketball game at the Edna Fraser Memorial Gym on Friday.

Mia Tunucci scored 14 points to lead the Lions.

Mercy made nine 3-pointers.

MERCY 59, FORAN 33

Mercy (5-9)

A Kohs 1-0-0-2 Giasiracusa 4-1-2-11 Bradbury 1-4-4-7 L Hedge 2-3-5-8 Sokolowski 3-0-1-6 L Kohs 0-0-0-0-0 S Hedge 7-1-1-20 Schoonmaker 0-1-2-1 Strell 1-2-2-4

Totals: 19-12-17-59

Foran (5-8)

Heenan 1-0-0-2 Sanwald 0-0-0-0 Tunucci 5-4-5-14 McTigue 0-0-0-0 Musante 2-2-4-6 Wisniewski 0-0-0-0 Fallon 0-3-4-3 Rodrigues 2-0-0-5 Collins 1-1-2-3 Malesky 0-0-0-0 Tavitian 0-0-0-0

Totals: 10-10-15-33

3-point Made: M: Giansiracusa 2, Bradbury, L Hedge, S Hedge 5

Mercy 13-14-10-21-59

Foran 4-12-5-12-33