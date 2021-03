CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) — Brandon Marshall ran for two touchdowns and Mercer pulled the upset holding off No. 9-ranked Chattanooga 35-28 on Saturday.

Mercer (3-5, 3-2 Southern Conference) now has won back-to-back contests and three of its last four. The Bears never trailed against the Mocs (3-2, 3-1).