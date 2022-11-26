Mercer 60, Fairfield 58

McCreary 2-5 2-2 6, Robertson 2-4 2-2 7, Walker 7-10 2-2 16, Zanoni 0-8 0-0 0, Hurtado 3-6 2-2 9, Craig 7-10 4-7 18, Drake 1-2 0-0 2, Jones 1-3 0-0 2, T.Grant 0-2 0-0 0, Quinones 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-50 12-15 60.
- Milford Little League softball wins 4th straight state title
- Lauralton seventh at SCC track, relay sets record
- Lauralton fifth at SCC East Sectional meet
- HS update: Foran baseball upends No. 1 Amity
- Law edges Hand in high-scoring SCC tilt
- Lucia Pino closing in on Law record for wins
- Lauralton track wins Housatonic Division
- Foran aided by newcomers, strong leadership
- Law track making its mark in early going of season
- Foran, Law aiming to further success this postseason