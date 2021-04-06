Mercedes gets 3 more hits, White Sox 3-hit Mariners 6-0 CHRIS TALBOTT, Associated Press April 6, 2021 Updated: April 6, 2021 2:04 a.m.
SEATTLE (AP) — Yermín Mercedes continued his early season tear with three hits, Carlos Rodon struck out nine and the Chicago White Sox three-hit the Seattle Mariners 6-0 on Monday night.
Mercedes is the first player since at least 1900 to total 12 hits in his first four career starts — all in the first week of this season. He was also the first player since at least 1900 to start a season 8 for 8. The 28-year-old designated hitter is up to 12 of 18.