SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. (AP) — Nathan Mensah recorded 18 points and 13 rebounds to lead San Diego State to a 74-49 win over Saint Mary’s on Tuesday night in a game played at a neutral site because of coronavirus restrictions.

Terrell Gomez had 13 points for San Diego State (6-1). Jordan Schakel added 12 points. Matt Mitchell had 10 points.