Meneses hits inside-the-park homer, Nats beat Marlins 5-4 PATRICK STEVENS, Associated Press Sep. 16, 2022
WASHINGTON (AP) — Joey Meneses hit an inside-the-park home run, Ildemaro Vargas had a go-ahead double in the eighth inning and the Washington Nationals rallied to beat the Miami Marlins 5-4 on Friday night.
Washington snapped a five-game losing streak, beating Miami at home for the first time in eight tries this season. The Nationals are 2-12 overall against the Marlins.
