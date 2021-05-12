Memphis Grizzlies Stax

|AVG
|3-Pnt.
|Player
|G
|MIN
|FGM-FGA
|PCT
|FGM-FGA
|FTM-FTA
|PCT
|PTS
|AVG
|Morant
|61
|32.4
|418-924
|.452
|71-230
|269-368
|.731
|1176
|19.3
|Brooks
|65
|29.7
|413-989
|.418
|124-361
|153-186
|.823
|1103
|17.0
|Valanciunas
|60
|28.1
|420-718
|.585
|21-57
|144-189
|.762
|1005
|16.8
|Jackson
|9
|23.0
|43-101
|.426
|13-49
|33-39
|.846
|132
|14.7
|Anderson
|67
|27.3
|299-643
|.465
|91-255
|141-181
|.779
|830
|12.4
|Allen
|50
|25.2
|173-414
|.418
|107-274
|79-91
|.868
|532
|10.6
|Clarke
|57
|24.2
|250-484
|.517
|20-75
|76-111
|.685
|596
|10.5
|Bane
|65
|22.3
|226-478
|.473
|114-259
|38-47
|.809
|604
|9.3
|Melton
|49
|20.1
|167-376
|.444
|86-200
|36-46
|.783
|456
|9.3
|Dieng
|22
|16.9
|56-108
|.519
|23-48
|38-43
|.884
|173
|7.9
|Tillman
|56
|18.7
|160-290
|.552
|22-65
|32-49
|.653
|374
|6.7
|Jones
|67
|17.6
|175-399
|.439
|44-136
|37-41
|.902
|431
|6.4
|Winslow
|25
|18.8
|65-191
|.340
|6-48
|17-29
|.586
|153
|6.1
|Konchar
|41
|13.4
|64-129
|.496
|19-51
|22-26
|.846
|169
|4.1
|Tillie
|17
|8.5
|14-44
|.318
|7-27
|6-7
|.857
|41
|2.4
|McDermott
|18
|8.8
|13-33
|.394
|5-22
|8-8
|1.000
|39
|2.2
|Porter
|10
|3.3
|5-12
|.417
|2-7
|3-3
|1.000
|15
|1.5
|Frazier
|4
|9.5
|2-9
|.222
|0-3
|0-0
|.000
|4
|1.0
|TEAM
|69
|241.8
|2963-6342
|.467
|775-2167
|1132-1464
|.773
|7833
|113.5
|OPPONENTS
|69
|241.8
|2833-6112
|.464
|884-2404
|1204-1529
|.787
|7754
|112.4
___