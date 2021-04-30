Memphis Grizzlies Stax

|AVG
|3-Pnt.
|Player
|G
|MIN
|FGM-FGA
|PCT
|FGM-FGA
|FTM-FTA
|PCT
|PTS
|AVG
|Morant
|53
|32.1
|369-806
|.458
|58-194
|237-322
|.736
|1033
|19.5
|Valanciunas
|53
|27.9
|375-646
|.580
|20-54
|133-172
|.773
|903
|17.0
|Brooks
|57
|29.3
|357-851
|.420
|106-307
|131-155
|.845
|951
|16.7
|Jackson
|4
|22.0
|21-50
|.420
|4-21
|15-20
|.750
|61
|15.3
|Anderson
|59
|27.1
|257-557
|.461
|76-220
|121-155
|.781
|711
|12.1
|Allen
|48
|25.6
|173-409
|.423
|107-270
|75-87
|.862
|528
|11.0
|Clarke
|51
|24.8
|228-442
|.516
|19-67
|66-97
|.680
|541
|10.6
|Melton
|41
|20.6
|150-324
|.463
|74-167
|35-45
|.778
|409
|10.0
|Bane
|57
|22.0
|193-410
|.471
|97-213
|36-43
|.837
|519
|9.1
|Dieng
|22
|16.9
|56-108
|.519
|23-48
|38-43
|.884
|173
|7.9
|Tillman
|50
|18.8
|145-261
|.556
|18-56
|32-48
|.667
|340
|6.8
|Jones
|59
|18.2
|162-370
|.438
|39-126
|33-36
|.917
|396
|6.7
|Winslow
|22
|19.9
|62-179
|.346
|6-45
|15-24
|.625
|145
|6.6
|Konchar
|36
|13.2
|48-105
|.457
|15-41
|20-24
|.833
|131
|3.6
|Tillie
|15
|8.5
|13-42
|.310
|6-26
|6-7
|.857
|38
|2.5
|McDermott
|17
|9.2
|13-33
|.394
|5-22
|8-8
|1.000
|39
|2.3
|Porter
|8
|3.3
|3-9
|.333
|2-7
|3-3
|1.000
|11
|1.4
|Frazier
|3
|11.0
|2-8
|.250
|0-2
|0-0
|.000
|4
|1.3
|TEAM
|61
|242.0
|2627-5610
|.468
|675-1886
|1004-1289
|.779
|6933
|113.7
|OPPONENTS
|61
|242.0
|2514-5396
|.466
|791-2166
|1071-1363
|.786
|6890
|113.0
___