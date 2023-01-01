Memphis 118, Sacramento 108

Barnes 4-12 4-4 16, Murray 4-12 0-0 10, Sabonis 8-14 2-2 18, Fox 7-18 3-3 19, Huerter 4-10 3-3 14, Holmes 1-1 0-0 2, Lyles 2-7 2-2 7, Metu 1-1 0-0 2, Okpala 0-0 0-0 0, Len 0-0 0-0 0, Davis 0-0 0-0 0, Dellavedova 0-0 0-0 0, Mitchell 1-4 0-0 2, Monk 7-17 1-1 18. Totals 39-96 15-15 108.
- Milford Little League softball wins 4th straight state title
- Lauralton seventh at SCC track, relay sets record
- Lauralton fifth at SCC East Sectional meet
- HS update: Foran baseball upends No. 1 Amity
- Law edges Hand in high-scoring SCC tilt
- Lucia Pino closing in on Law record for wins
- Lauralton track wins Housatonic Division
- Foran aided by newcomers, strong leadership
- Law track making its mark in early going of season
- Foran, Law aiming to further success this postseason