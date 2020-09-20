Medunjanin scores in 85th, FC Cincinnati beats Red Bulls 1-0

HARRISON, N.J. (AP) — Haris Medunjanin scored on a corner kick in the 85th minute and FC Cincinnati beat the New York Red Bulls 1-0 on Saturday night.

FC Cincinnati (3-6-3) won for the first time since July 22 — a 2-0 victory over the Red Bulls — and snapped a five-match road losing streak. The Red Bulls (4-6-2) beat D.C. United 2-0 on Sept. 12 yet have not won consecutive matches this season.

Medunjanin's corner kick sailed over Red Bulls goalkeeper David Jensen's head and hit the back post. It was his first goal of the season.

Jurgen Locadia took the ball from distance and shot to the near post, but Jensen made a diving deflection from outside the 6-yard box in the 20th minute. Brandon Vazquez's header goal in the 34th minute was reversed on a offside penalty.

In the second half, Vazquez had a clear shot in the 72nd minute but Jensen deflected the shot away with his left foot. Jensen finished with three saves.