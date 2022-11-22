Md.-Eastern Shore 70, Marist 59

Cooley 3-6 2-2 9, Ingo 0-0 0-0 0, Gardner 7-16 5-8 20, Harris 1-8 0-0 3, Brickner 2-3 0-1 5, Farris 2-8 1-1 7, Salton 3-4 1-1 7, Daughtry 1-4 0-0 2, Saint-Furcy 0-0 2-2 2, Belton 0-1 4-4 4, Cooper 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 19-50 15-19 59.
- Milford Little League softball wins 4th straight state title
- Lauralton seventh at SCC track, relay sets record
- Lauralton fifth at SCC East Sectional meet
- HS update: Foran baseball upends No. 1 Amity
- Law edges Hand in high-scoring SCC tilt
- Lucia Pino closing in on Law record for wins
- Lauralton track wins Housatonic Division
- Foran aided by newcomers, strong leadership
- Law track making its mark in early going of season
- Foran, Law aiming to further success this postseason