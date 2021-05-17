McLaren teams with Undefeated for new Indy 500 look JENNA FRYER, AP Auto Racing Writer May 17, 2021 Updated: May 17, 2021 3:08 a.m.
1 of8 In this photo provided by McLaren Racing, the Arrow McLaren SP IndyCar displays the paint scheme designed by streetwear brand Undefeated at the Arrow McLaren SP team shop in Indianapolis, Tuesday, May 11, 2021. McLaren collaborated with designer James Bond of Undefeated for the car Felix Rosenqvist will drive in the Indianapolis 500. (Chris Zona/McLaren Racing via AP) Chris Zona/AP Show More Show Less
2 of8 Felix Rosenqvist of Sweden drives during practice for the IndyCar auto race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway in Indianapolis, Friday, May 14, 2021. Michael Conroy/AP Show More Show Less 3 of8
4 of8 Juan Pablo Montoya of Colombia drives during practice for the IndyCar auto race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway in Indianapolis, Friday, May 14, 2021. Michael Conroy/AP Show More Show Less
5 of8 Pato O'Ward makes his way down the front stretch during an IndyCar Series auto race at Texas Motor Speedway on Sunday, May 2, 2021, in Fort Worth, Texas. Richard W. Rodriguez/AP Show More Show Less 6 of8
7 of8 Pato O'Ward poses with the trophy as he celebrates his victory at an IndyCar Series auto race at Texas Motor Speedway on Sunday, May 2, 2021, in Fort Worth, Texas. Richard W. Rodriguez/AP Show More Show Less
8 of8
McLaren cares so much about appearance that the team missed track time before its bungled 2019 Indianapolis 500 attempt because the car's paint scheme didn't precisely match its signature papaya orange shade.
And yet despite such particular tastes, McLaren has opened its design process to outsiders.