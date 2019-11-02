McIlroy takes 1-shot lead into final round in Shanghai

SHANGHAI (AP) — Rory McIlroy spun a wedge down to 3 feet for birdie on his final hole for a clean card at a 5-under 67, giving him a one-shot lead over Louis Oosthuizen on a Saturday of big runs and ugly collapses.

Oosthuizen opened with five straight birdies and closed with two birdies in his last three holes for a 65.

McIlroy was at 15-under 201 as he goes for his fourth victory of the year and tries to move a little closer to the No. 1 ranking.

Li Haotong of China had a robust crowd going early with five birdies through six holes to take the lead, only to shoot 42 on the back nine for a 74 that knocked him out of contention.

___

More AP golf: https://apnews.com/apf-Golf and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports