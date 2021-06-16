McIlroy on board with ban on green reading books TIM DAHLBERG, AP Sports Writer June 16, 2021 Updated: June 16, 2021 7:01 p.m.
SAN DIEGO (AP) — Count Rory McIlroy in when it comes to banning the books players use to help them read greens — even though he uses one himself.
McIlroy, responding to reports the books carried by most players in their back pockets may be on their way out as early as this fall, said he believes reading the way greens break is a skill that should be part of the game. The books, he said, cut into the advantage good green readers have.