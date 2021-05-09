McIlroy ends 18 months without winning at Quail Hollow DOUG FERGUSON, AP Golf Writer May 9, 2021 Updated: May 9, 2021 6:40 p.m.
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Rory McIlroy found his comfort zone at Quail Hollow and left with a trophy he badly needed.
McIlroy closed with a 3-under 68 and made it tough on himself at the end Sunday, driving into the hazard left of the 18th fairway and needing two putts from 45 feet for a one-shot victory in the Wells Fargo Championship.