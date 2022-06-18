McIlroy, Rahm and dreamers headline wild weekend at US Open EDDIE PELLS, AP National Writer June 18, 2022 Updated: June 18, 2022 2:51 a.m.
BROOKLINE, Mass. (AP) — In at least one important way, the halfway point of the 2022 U.S. Open doesn't feel all that different from the day before it started.
Certainly, there are stars and household names lined up, all in good position to capture another major championship. But right beside them, there are plenty of journeymen and dreamers and potential one-hit wonders. Maybe, just maybe, it could be their week, instead.