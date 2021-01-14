McClung lifts No. 15 Texas Tech past No. 4 Texas, 79-77 JIM VERTUNO, AP Sports Writer Jan. 14, 2021 Updated: Jan. 14, 2021 12:14 a.m.
1 of11 Texas Tech guard Mac McClung (0) is grabbed by guard Kyler Edwards (11) as they celebrate McClug's winning basket in the final seconds of the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Texas, Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021, in Austin, Texas. Texas Tech won 79-77. Eric Gay/AP Show More Show Less
2 of11 Texas Tech guard Mac McClung celebrates his winning basket in the final seconds of the team's NCAA college basketball game against Texas, Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021, in Austin, Texas. Texas Tech won 79-77. Eric Gay/AP Show More Show Less
3 of11 Texas Tech guard Mac McClung (0) is grabbed by guard Kyler Edwards (11) as they celebrate McClug's winning basket in the final seconds of an NCAA college basketball game against Texas, Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021, in Austin, Texas. Texas Tech won 79-77. Eric Gay/AP Show More Show Less
4 of11 Texas Tech guard Mac McClung, front left, who hit the winning shot against Texas in the final seconds of an NCAA college basketball game, celebrates with teammates Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021, in Austin, Texas. Texas Tech won 79-77. Eric Gay/AP Show More Show Less
5 of11 Texas Tech forward Marcus Santos-Silva, center, and Texas guard Andrew Jones (1) struggle for a rebound during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021, in Austin, Texas. Eric Gay/AP Show More Show Less
6 of11 Texas Tech guard Kevin McCullar (15) grabs a rebound next to Texas forward Greg Brown (4) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021, in Austin, Texas. Eric Gay/AP Show More Show Less
7 of11 Texas Tech guard Terrence Shannon Jr. (1) passes the ball away from Texas forward Jericho Sims (20) as he loses his balance during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021, in Austin, Texas. Eric Gay/AP Show More Show Less
8 of11 Texas guard Matt Coleman III (2) dives past Texas Tech guard Mac McClung (0) for a loose ball during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021, in Austin, Texas. Eric Gay/AP Show More Show Less
9 of11 Texas guard Matt Coleman III (2) grabs a rebound as Texas Tech's Mac McClung, Marcus Santos-Silva and Terrence Shannon Jr., from left, defend during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021, in Austin, Texas. Eric Gay/AP Show More Show Less
10 of11 Texas Tech coach Chris Beard, center, talks with the team during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Texas, Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021, in Austin, Texas. Eric Gay/AP Show More Show Less
11 of11 Texas Tech forward Marcus Santos-Silva (14) and Texas forward Jericho Sims (20) compete for a rebound during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021, in Austin, Texas. Eric Gay/AP Show More Show Less
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Mac McClung made a long jumper with 3 seconds left and No. 15 Texas Tech rallied to beat No. 4 Texas 79-77 on Wednesday night, ending the Longhorns' perfect start in the Big 12.
Texas (10-2, 4-1) led almost the entire game and a blistering start against one of the top defensive teams in the country had the Longhorns in control before a sloppy finish and a flurry of late Texas Tech 3-pointers snatched the win for the Red Raiders (11-3, 4-2).