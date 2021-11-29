McCann, Appleton each score twice, Kraken beat Sabres 7-4

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Jared McCann and Mason Appleton each scored two goals, and the Seattle Kraken beat the Buffalo Sabres 7-4 on Monday night.

Brandon Tanev had a goal and two assists, and Carson Soucy and Jaden Schwartz also scored for the expansion Kraken, who had their season-high scoring total. Yanni Gourde and Morgan Geekie each had two assists.

Chris Driedger made 32 saves as Seattle won its fourth in five games and second straight on the road for the first time.

Jeff Skinner had two goals for the Sabres, who have lost five in a row at home and six of seven overall. Dylan Cozens and Brett Murray also scored, Kyle Okposo had two assists, and Dustin Tokarski stopped 25 shots.

Seattle scored the first two short-handed goals in franchise history as part of a three-goal opening period. The Kraken took advantage of turnovers by Buffalo’s Rasmus Dahlin on both goals.

Gourde outworked Dahlin in the corner before setting up Soucy’s slap shot from the high slot 16 seconds into a Sabres power play at 5:47.

Tanev stripped Dahlin and beat him down the ice to knock in the rebound from his own shot 25 seconds after the Sabres gained the man-advantage later with 5:20 left in the first period.

McCann scored off a rebound to make it 3-0 with 56 seconds remaining in the period.

After Murray got his first NHL goal at 1:53 of the second, Geekie made a one-armed backhand pass from behind the net to set up McCann’s second goal and restore the three-goal lead.

Appleton gave the Kraken a 5-2 lead 42 seconds after Skinner’s power-play goal in the closing minutes of the second.

Skinner scored again 37 seconds into the third period to pull the Sabres within two again.

Schwartz put the Kraken back ahead by three with 6:16 remaining.

Cozens deflected Okposo’s shot past Driedger to make it 6-4 with 1:33 left before Appleton scored into the empty net with 25 seconds to go.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Kraken: Leading scorer F Jordan Eberle left in the third period with a lower-body injury and did not return.

Sabres: F Casey Mittelstadt (upper body) has been cleared for contact in practice and could return on the coming road trip, coach Don Granato said. Mittelstadt was Buffalo’s top-line center before getting hurt in the opener, and has missed 21 games. … F Alex Tuch (shoulder) skated in a non-contact jersey for the first time since he was acquired from the Vegas Golden Knights in a trade for Jack Eichel on Nov. 4. Granato said Tuch is still “weeks away” from playing.

NOTES: Gourde’s assist gave him 200 career points. … Dahlin recorded his 100th assist on Skinner’s first goal. … Will Butcher saved a goal for Buffalo in the second period, lunging with his stick behind Tokarski to keep the puck from crossing the line after it dribbled through the goalie’s pads.

UP NEXT

Kraken: Close a four-game road trip at Detroit on Wednesday.

Sabres: At Florida on Thursday.

___

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports