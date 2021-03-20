McBride, West Virginia beat Morehead State 84-67 in NCAAs

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Miles McBride scored 18 of his 30 points after halftime to help West Virginia pull away and beat Morehead State 84-67 on Friday night in the first round of the NCAA Tournament, giving coach Bob Huggins his 900th career victory.
McBride was terrific from the start and provided a steady offensive hand all night for the third-seeded Mountaineers (19-9) in the Midwest Regional matchup. The 6-foot-2 sophomore made his first five shots and finished 11 for 17 from the floor with six rebounds and six assists, sending West Virginia on to face No. 11 seed Syracuse.