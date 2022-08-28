Maye leads Tar Heels past Florida A&M 56-24 in first start BOB SUTTON, Associated Press Aug. 28, 2022 Updated: Aug. 28, 2022 12:10 a.m.
1 of15 North Carolina's Cam'Ron Kelly (9) is upended by Florida A&M's Kym'Mani King (4) as he runs the ball upfield during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Chapel Hill, N.C., Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022. Chris Seward/AP Show More Show Less
2 of15 North Carolina's Cam'Ron Kelly (9), Dontae Balfour (14) and Cedric Gray (33) go for a fumble in front of Florida A&M's Darian Oxendine (83), Jeremy Moussa (8) and Jalen Goss (61) during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Chapel Hill, N.C., Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022. North Carolina recovered the fumble and scored on the next play. Chris Seward/AP Show More Show Less 3 of15
4 of15 North Carolina's Josh Downs (11) hauls in a touchdown pass against Florida A&M's Kym'Mani King (4) and Christopher Sanders II (6) during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Chapel Hill, N.C., Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022. Chris Seward/AP Show More Show Less
5 of15 North Carolina's George Pettaway (23) evades Florida A&M's Eric Smith (8), Gentle Hunt (92) and Justin Cooks (57) en route to a touchdown during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Chapel Hill, N.C., Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022. Chris Seward/AP Show More Show Less 6 of15
7 of15 North Carolina's George Pettaway (23) celebrates his touchdown against Florida A&M with teammates Drake Maye (10), Spencer Rolland (75) and Asim Richards during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Chapel Hill, N.C., Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022. Chris Seward/AP Show More Show Less
8 of15 The Edinburg North high school dance team the Golden Spurs and the Edinburg Vela High Sapphires perform during a halftime show at Richard R. Flores Stadium, Friday, Aug. 27, 2022, in Edinburg, Texas. (Delcia Lopez/The Monitor via AP) Delcia Lopez The Monitor (McAllen)/AP Show More Show Less 9 of15
10 of15 North Carolina's Omarion Hampton (28) gets upended by Florida A&M 's Kendall Bohler (3), top, and Eric Smith (8), bottom, during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Chapel Hill, N.C., Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022. Chris Seward/AP Show More Show Less
11 of15 North Carolina's Gavin Blackwell (2) celebrates his touchdown with Josh Downs (11) and Asim Richards (72) while Florida A&M's Winsome Frazier (15) walks away during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Chapel Hill, N.C., Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022. Chris Seward/AP Show More Show Less 12 of15
13 of15 Florida A&M's Kym'Mani King (4) breaks up a pass intended for North Carolina 's Josh Downs (11) during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Chapel Hill, N.C., Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022. Chris Seward/AP Show More Show Less
14 of15 North Carolina's Omarion Hampton (28) tries to break a tackle-attempt by Florida A&M's Kendall Bohler (3) during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Chapel Hill, N.C., Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022. Chris Seward/AP Show More Show Less
15 of15
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — Drake Maye threw four of his five touchdown passes in the first half in his first collegiate start and North Carolina beat undermanned Florida A&M 56-24 to open the season Saturday night.
Six different North Carolina players scored touchdowns, with Josh Downs making two touchdown catches.