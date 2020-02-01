Mavs' Doncic to miss at least 6 games with sprained ankle

Recommended Video:

HOUSTON (AP) — Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic will be out at least six games with a sprained right ankle.

Doncic was injured during a scrimmage in practice on Thursday and coach Rick Carlisle said before Friday's game against the Rockets that he'd be out until at least Feb. 10.

Carlisle added that he expects that Doncic will be healthy in time to participate in the All-Star Game after he was selected to the team for the first time and voted a starter.

Carlisle said the Mavericks expect to have an update on Doncic's condition on Feb. 8, which is the day of the sixth game.

“There's not much I can say about the timetable because one day in it's really hard to know exactly what the timetable is," Carlisle said. “Once it gets to be two or three or four days it becomes a little clearer."

The 20-year-old star is averaging 28.2 points, 9.5 rebounds and 8.7 assists this season.

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports