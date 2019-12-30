Matt Lacadie leads Law at SCC meet

Coach Joe Beler’s Lawmen participated in the Southern Connecticut Conference Developmental Meet held at the Floyd Little Athletic Center in New Haven on Dec. 23.

Matt Lacadie was runner-up to Notre Dame’s Jared Russo in the 55-meter hurdles. Lacadie finished in 8.16 to Russo’s 8.07. Law’s Jackson Warters finished third in 8.45. Ethan Harrigan was 13th (9.31) and Jonathan Contaxis 20th (9.58).

Contaxis placed third in the high jump at 5-10.

Jacobs was third in the long jump at 20-05.50. Lacadie was ninth (19-02), Spencer Deer 23rd (17-00.50) and Mick McLean 34th (16-05).

Warters, Chris Wootton, Rayson Jacobs and Naheim Washington placed fourth in the 4x200-meter relay with a time of 1:37.89. Law’s F team of Ethan Harrigan, Neal DiBlase, Lacadie and Contaxis took 16th (1:43.86). The B squad of Keyson Giles, Thomas Bretthauer, Jayson Sanders and Sakye Mercado placed 20th (1:45.92).

Jacobs was sixth in the 55-meter dash (6.77). Washington was 12th (6.84). Giles was 42nd (7.21) and Shane Pritchard 43rd (7.22).

Wootton placed sixth in the 600-meter run with a time of 1:30.78. Chris Malin was 30th (1:41.20), Jacob Ciolkosz 32nd (1:41.68) and Matt DeLucia 35th (1:42.30).

Michael Loschiavo was sixth in the 1,000-meter run in 2:49.35. Chris Pereira-Ramos was 33rd (3:03.23) and Dylan Soule 67th (3:18.46).

Fred Rosero, Pereira-Ramos, Liam Fedigan and Loschiavo finished 10th in the 4x800-meter relay in 9:53.40. The C team of Kevin Bretthauer, Soule, Connor Calderone and Ben Rossi took 20th (1);46.16).

Mayur Somalinga placed 13th in the 3,200-meter run with a time of 10:38.34. Fedigan took 30th (11:09.16) and Max Wischow was 50th (12:11.18).

Anthony DiFederico threw the shot put 36-02.75 to place 19th. Solomon Mercado was 24th (34-07.75) and Erik Borgerson 41st (31-10).