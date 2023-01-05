Mass.-Lowell 72, Maine 70

Feierbergs 3-7 2-2 9, Clayton 4-8 2-4 11, Tynes 4-10 3-3 12, Wright-McLeish 3-7 0-0 8, Juozapaitis 6-15 4-4 18, Filipovity 4-7 2-4 10, Turgut 0-1 0-0 0, DuHart 0-1 0-0 0, Nenadic 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 25-57 13-17 70.
- Milford Little League softball wins 4th straight state title
- Lauralton seventh at SCC track, relay sets record
- Lauralton fifth at SCC East Sectional meet
- HS update: Foran baseball upends No. 1 Amity
- Law edges Hand in high-scoring SCC tilt
- Lucia Pino closing in on Law record for wins
- Lauralton track wins Housatonic Division
- Foran aided by newcomers, strong leadership
- Law track making its mark in early going of season
- Foran, Law aiming to further success this postseason