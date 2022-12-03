Mass.-Lowell 70, Sacred Heart 59

Al.Blunt 2-6 0-1 4, Brooks 5-9 0-0 10, Withers 2-5 2-2 6, Hammond 3-12 10-10 18, Hikim 2-8 0-0 4, Morris 8-9 2-4 18, Mincey 3-6 0-0 7, Covington 1-7 0-0 3, O'Connor 0-1 0-0 0, Jordan-Thomas 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 26-63 14-17 70.
- Milford Little League softball wins 4th straight state title
- Lauralton seventh at SCC track, relay sets record
- Lauralton fifth at SCC East Sectional meet
- HS update: Foran baseball upends No. 1 Amity
- Law edges Hand in high-scoring SCC tilt
- Lucia Pino closing in on Law record for wins
- Lauralton track wins Housatonic Division
- Foran aided by newcomers, strong leadership
- Law track making its mark in early going of season
- Foran, Law aiming to further success this postseason