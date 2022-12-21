Mass.-Lowell 68, Boston U. 60

Zink 4-6 1-2 9, Brittain-Watts 6-9 1-1 16, Harper 1-7 0-0 3, Tynen 1-5 3-4 6, Whyte 4-8 4-5 14, Morales 3-14 0-0 8, Brewster 0-3 0-0 0, Chimezie 1-2 0-0 2, Tate 0-4 2-2 2, Jones 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 20-59 11-14 60.
- Milford Little League softball wins 4th straight state title
- Lauralton seventh at SCC track, relay sets record
- Lauralton fifth at SCC East Sectional meet
- HS update: Foran baseball upends No. 1 Amity
- Law edges Hand in high-scoring SCC tilt
- Lucia Pino closing in on Law record for wins
- Lauralton track wins Housatonic Division
- Foran aided by newcomers, strong leadership
- Law track making its mark in early going of season
- Foran, Law aiming to further success this postseason