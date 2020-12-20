Mask Up! Robinson-Earl shines with broken nose for Villanova DAN GELSTON, AP Sports Writer Dec. 20, 2020 Updated: Dec. 20, 2020 12:09 a.m.
VILLANOVA, Pa. (AP) — Jeremiah Robinson-Earl got a fitting reminder from mom to pick up an accessory for his 2020 breakout game: Don’t forget your mask.
Robinson-Earl suffered a broken nose a game earlier for Villanova and didn’t need the team’s medical staff to fit him for his protective shield. His mom lives in the area and dropped off the same mask Robinson-Earl wore for games when he broke his nose in the eighth grade.