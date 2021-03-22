Maryland women race past Mount St. Mary's 98-45 in NCAAs March 22, 2021 Updated: March 22, 2021 6:38 p.m.
1 of15 Maryland forward Angel Reese celebrates at the end of a college basketball game against Mount St. Mary's in the first round of the women's NCAA tournament at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Monday, March 22, 2021. Maryland won 98-45. Eric Gay/AP Show More Show Less
2 of15 Mount St. Mary's guard Kendall Bresee, left, fights for a rebound with Maryland forward Angel Reese (10) during the second half of a college basketball game in the first round of the women's NCAA tournament at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Monday, March 22, 2021. Eric Gay/AP Show More Show Less 3 of15
4 of15 Maryland forward Angel Reese, left, fights for a loose ball with Mount St. Mary's guard Jada Lee, right, during the second half of a college basketball game in the first round of the women's NCAA tournament at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Monday, March 22, 2021. Maryland won 98-45. Eric Gay/AP Show More Show Less
5 of15 Mount St. Mary's guard Bridget Birkhead (11) drives past Maryland guard Zoe Young during the second half of a college basketball game in the first round of the women's NCAA tournament at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Monday, March 22, 2021. Eric Gay/AP Show More Show Less 6 of15
7 of15 Mount St. Mary's guard Kendall Bresee (3) drives around Maryland guard Ashley Owusu (15) during the second half of a college basketball game in the first round of the women's NCAA tournament at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Monday, March 22, 2021. Eric Gay/AP Show More Show Less
8 of15 Maryland forward Angel Reese (10) celebrates in front of Mount St. Mary's guard Jessica Tomasetti (14) during the second half of a college basketball game in the first round of the women's NCAA tournament at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Monday, March 22, 2021. Eric Gay/AP Show More Show Less 9 of15
10 of15 Mount St. Mary's guard Bridget Birkhead (11) drives past Maryland guard Zoe Young during the second half of a college basketball game in the first round of the women's NCAA tournament at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Monday, March 22, 2021. Eric Gay/AP Show More Show Less
11 of15 Mount St. Mary's center Rebecca Lee (34) looks to shoot over Maryland guard Katie Benzan, right, during the second half of a college basketball game in the first round of the women's NCAA tournament at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Monday, March 22, 2021. Eric Gay/AP Show More Show Less 12 of15
13 of15 Maryland forward Alaysia Styles (5) fights for a rebound with Mount St. Mary's guard Bridget Birkhead (11), center Rebecca Lee (34) and guard Kendall Bresee, right, during the second half of a college basketball game in the first round of the women's NCAA tournament at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Monday, March 22, 2021. Eric Gay/AP Show More Show Less
14 of15 Maryland forward Mimi Collins scrambles for a loose ball during the second half of a college basketball game against Mount St. Mary's in the first round of the women's NCAA tournament at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Monday, March 22, 2021. Eric Gay/AP Show More Show Less
15 of15
SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Ashley Owusu scored 20 points with eight rebounds and seven assists, Chloe Bibby had a double-double and seventh-ranked Maryland raced to a 98-45 victory over Mount St. Mary's on Monday in the opening round of the women's NCAA Tournament.
Owusu scored six points during an 18-0 run that was part of a 25-4 blitz in the second quarter that decided the outcome. The Terrapins then on to their largest margin of victory in the NCAA Tournament, surpassing an 89-54 win in 1989.