Sports

Maryland 31, Buffalo 10

Buffalo 0 7 0 3 10
Maryland 7 10 7 7 31
First Quarter

MD_Hemby 33 run (Ryland kick), 12:24.

Second Quarter
MD_Littleton 2 run (Ryland kick), 12:14.

MD_FG Ryland 45, 6:30.

BUFF_Henderson 19 run (McNulty kick), 3:03.

Third Quarter

MD_Hemby 70 run (Ryland kick), 14:21.

Fourth Quarter

MD_Littleton 1 run (Ryland kick), 13:49.

BUFF_FG McNulty 36, 6:07.

___

BUFF MD
First downs 16 16
Total Net Yards 258 446
Rushes-yards 38-107 26-149
Passing 151 297
Punt Returns 1--1 3-44
Kickoff Returns 0-0 1-41
Interceptions Ret. 1-23 0-0
Comp-Att-Int 18-36-0 25-35-1
Sacked-Yards Lost 4-34 1-12
Punts 7-45.286 5-47.4
Fumbles-Lost 0-0 0-0
Penalties-Yards 4-35 8-82
Time of Possession 33:04 26:15

___

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Buffalo, Washington 8-33, Cook 15-33, Henderson 4-27, Snyder 10-15, (Team) 1-(minus 1). Maryland, Hemby 7-114, Littleton 6-34, Ram.Brown 4-6, McDonald 3-1, Copeland 1-(minus 1), Edwards 1-(minus 2), Tagovailoa 4-(minus 3).

PASSING_Buffalo, Snyder 17-35-0-151, (Team) 1-1-0-0. Maryland, Tagovailoa 24-34-1-290, Edwards 1-1-0-7.

RECEIVING_Buffalo, Marshall 4-52, Q.Williams 3-28, Gassett 3-13, Harrity 2-19, Cook 2-16, Johnson 1-11, Borland 1-4, Henderson 1-4, Mangas 1-4. Maryland, Jarrett 6-110, J.Jones 4-70, Dyches 4-36, Dippre 3-30, Demus 3-23, O.Smith 2-12, Felton 1-8, Copeland 1-6, Ram.Brown 1-2.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_Buffalo, McNulty 48, McNulty 44.

