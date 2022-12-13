Mary Hardin-Baylor 71, Texas St. 65

L.Feely 1-6 0-0 2, J.Johnson 7-14 10-11 25, Wright 3-5 0-0 8, Hearne 1-2 0-0 3, Prince 4-12 3-4 13, Stolz 4-9 1-2 10, Brooks 1-4 0-0 3, Dawes 1-1 2-2 5, Engels 1-2 0-0 2, Parker 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-55 16-19 71.
- Milford Little League softball wins 4th straight state title
- Lauralton seventh at SCC track, relay sets record
- Lauralton fifth at SCC East Sectional meet
- HS update: Foran baseball upends No. 1 Amity
- Law edges Hand in high-scoring SCC tilt
- Lucia Pino closing in on Law record for wins
- Lauralton track wins Housatonic Division
- Foran aided by newcomers, strong leadership
- Law track making its mark in early going of season
- Foran, Law aiming to further success this postseason