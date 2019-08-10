Martinez hits 2 HRs, Red Sox rout Angels 16-4

BOSTON (AP) — J.D. Martinez homered twice and just missed hitting a third out of Fenway Park, and the Boston Red Sox routed the slumping Los Angeles Angels 16-4 on Friday night.

Mookie Betts, Rafael Devers and Mitch Moreland also homered for Boston, which is desperately trying to climb back into contention for a wild-card berth after an eight-game losing streak. The Red Sox tagged the Angels for 14 hits and won for the third time in four games.

Albert Pujols hit a three-run homer in the first for the Angels, who have lost eight straight. After Pujols' 18th homer of the season gave Los Angeles a 3-0 lead, the Angels didn't get another hit until the seventh.

Marcus Walden (7-1) got the win with 2 1/3 innings of scoreless relief after replacing Brian Johnson in the third inning.

Jaime Barria (4-6) lost his third straight start. He pitched five innings, allowing five runs on six hits and struck out three.

Martinez followed his RBI double in the first with a two-run homer off Barria into Boston's bullpen in the fourth to tie it at 3-all. Betts broke the tie in the fifth with a two-run shot off Barria and the Red Sox continued to pull away with a five-run sixth.

Martinez started the rally with a double to right over the head of Kole Calhoun at the warning track. Thinking the ball left the park, Martinez slowed into his home run trot and rounded second before realizing his mistake and scampering back, barely avoiding the tag by shortstop Wilfredo Tovar.

Two innings later, Martinez was able to trot the whole way after driving one out to right-center for his 27th homer of the season. He finished 4 for 5 with four RBIs.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Angels: RHP Griffin Canning (right elbow inflammation) is scheduled for a bullpen session Saturday. . LHP Adalberto Mejia, reclaimed by the Angels off waivers on Thursday, came out of the bullpen in the sixth. He faced four batters and didn't get an out, allowing two runs on one hit and two walks.

Red Sox: Johnson got the start for LHP David Price, who was placed on the 10-day injured list because of a cyst on his left wrist. Johnson pitched 2 2/3 innings, allowing three runs on two hits. He walked two and struck out one.

UP NEXT

Angels: LHP Andrew Heaney (1-3, 5.09 ERA) will be activated from the injured list and make his first start since July 16. Heaney has been out with inflammation in his left shoulder.

Red Sox: RHP Rick Porcello (10-8, 5.54) has won five of his last six starts.

