Martin's late 3 helps Arizona St. beat WSU 77-74 in OT Feb. 27, 2021 Updated: Feb. 27, 2021 11:44 p.m.
TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Remy Martin scored 23 points, including a 3-pointer with 0.4 seconds to play in overtime, and Arizona State beat Washington State 77-74 on Saturday night for the Sun Devils' third win in a row.
Martin hit just 1 of 11 from 3-point range in regulation but made 2 of 2 from behind the arc in the extra period.