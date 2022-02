BOCA RATON, Fla. (AP) — Alijah Martin scored 21 points as Florida Atlantic stretched its home win streak to eight games, getting past Louisiana Tech 83-73 on Thursday night.

Michael Forrest added 20 points and had had seven rebounds for for Florida Atlantic (13-9, 6-3 Conference USA). Bryan Greenlee had 19 points Vladislav Goldin added 10 points and three blocks.