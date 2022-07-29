Marte's 3 hits, Nimmo's go-ahead HR lift Mets over Marlins July 29, 2022 Updated: July 29, 2022 10:34 p.m.
1 of12 New York Mets' Brandon Nimmo celebrates as he rounds third base after hitting a home run scoring Eduardo Escobar, during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Miami Marlins, Friday, July 29, 2022, in Miami. Wilfredo Lee/AP Show More Show Less
2 of12 New York Mets' Brandon Nimmo (9) is congratulated by Starling Marte (6) after Nimmo hit a home run scoring Eduardo Escobar, during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Miami Marlins, Friday, July 29, 2022, in Miami. Wilfredo Lee/AP Show More Show Less 3 of12
4 of12 New York Mets relief pitcher Edwin Diaz throws during the ninth inning of a baseball game against the Miami Marlins, Friday, July 29, 2022, in Miami. Wilfredo Lee/AP Show More Show Less
5 of12 New York Mets' Starling Marte celebrates as he crosses home plate after hitting a home run during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Miami Marlins, Friday, July 29, 2022, in Miami. Wilfredo Lee/AP Show More Show Less 6 of12
7 of12 Miami Marlins' Sandy Alcantara delivers a pitch during the first inning of a baseball game against the New York Mets, Friday, July 29, 2022, in Miami. Wilfredo Lee/AP Show More Show Less
8 of12 Miami Marlins' JJ Bleday, left, Lewin Diaz, center, and Avisail Garcia celebrate after they scored on a double by Miguel Rojas during the first inning of a baseball game against the New York Mets, Friday, July 29, 2022, in Miami. Wilfredo Lee/AP Show More Show Less 9 of12
10 of12 New York Mets' Chris Bassitt delivers a pitch during the first inning of a baseball game against the Miami Marlins, Friday, July 29, 2022, in Miami. Wilfredo Lee/AP Show More Show Less
11 of12 New York Mets first baseman Pete Alonso puts out Miami Marlins' Bryan De La Cruz at first during the first inning of a baseball game, Friday, July 29, 2022, in Miami. Wilfredo Lee/AP Show More Show Less
12 of12
MIAMI (AP) — Starling Marte homered, tripled and drove in three runs, Brandon Nimmo broke an eighth-inning tie with a two-run shot and the New York Mets overcame two early deficits to defeat the Miami Marlins 6-4 on Friday night.
Nimmo finished with three RBIs from the leadoff spot and Marte was a double short of the cycle for the NL East leaders, who won their fourth straight and maintained a three-game lead over second-place Atlanta.