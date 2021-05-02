Martínez goes 8, Bader 3-run HR as Cards sweep Pirates 3-0 ALAN SAUNDERS, Associated Press May 2, 2021 Updated: May 2, 2021 4:47 p.m.
1 of12 St. Louis Cardinals' Harrison Bader hits a three-run home run during the second inning of a baseball game in Pittsburgh, Sunday, May 2, 2021. Gene J. Puskar/AP Show More Show Less
2 of12 St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Carlos Martinez delivers during the first inning of a baseball game against the Pittsburgh Pirates in Pittsburgh, Sunday, May 2, 2021. Gene J. Puskar/AP Show More Show Less 3 of12
4 of12 St. Louis Cardinals' Harrison Bader (48) celebrates with Tyler O'Neill as he returns to the dugout after hitting a three-run home run off Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Wil Crowe during the second inning of a baseball game in Pittsburgh, Sunday, May 2, 2021. Gene J. Puskar/AP Show More Show Less
5 of12 St. Louis Cardinals' Harrison Bader (48) is greeted by pitcher Carlos Martinez (18) as he returns to the dugout after hitting a three-run home run off Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Wil Crowe during the second inning of a baseball game in Pittsburgh, Sunday, May 2, 2021. Gene J. Puskar/AP Show More Show Less 6 of12
7 of12 Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Wil Crowe delivers during the first inning of the team's baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals in Pittsburgh, Sunday, May 2, 2021. Gene J. Puskar/AP Show More Show Less
8 of12 St. Louis Cardinals' Harrison Bader (48) celebrates with Paul DeJong after getting th final out of a win over the Pittsburgh Pirates in a baseball game in Pittsburgh, Sunday, May 2, 2021. Gene J. Puskar/AP Show More Show Less 9 of12
10 of12 Pittsburgh Pirates relief pitcher Richard Rodriguez delivers during the ninth inning of a baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals in Pittsburgh, Sunday, May 2, 2021. Gene J. Puskar/AP Show More Show Less
11 of12 St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Carlos Martinez delivers during the eighth inning of the team's baseball game against the Pittsburgh Pirates in Pittsburgh, Sunday, May 2, 2021. Gene J. Puskar/AP Show More Show Less
12 of12
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Carlos Martínez pitched eight marvelous innings, Harrison Bader hit an early three-run homer and the St. Louis Cardinals blanked the Pittsburgh Pirates 3-0 on Sunday for a three-game sweep.
St. Louis has won seven straight against the Pirates and is 20-6 versus Pittsburgh since the start of the 2019 season. The sweep was the second in three series for the Cardinals, who have won eight of 10 overall.