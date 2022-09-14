Marseille crowd violence injury tally: 17 officers, two fans

MARSEILLE, France (AP) — The crowd violence at the Champions League game between Marseille and Eintracht Frankfurt resulted in injuries to 17 police officers and two German fans, one of whom sustained a serious neck injury after being hit by a flare, national police said Wednesday.

Riot police intervened twice — shortly before Tuesday's game and then late on — when opposing fans launched flares and fireworks at each other from close range for several minutes inside Stade Velodrome.