Marquette 96, St. John's 85

Ighodaro 4-5 0-1 8, Prosper 9-13 7-8 29, K.Jones 6-10 0-1 16, Kolek 4-8 6-6 14, Mitchell 4-6 2-3 11, Joplin 4-10 0-0 9, Ross 1-3 1-3 3, S.Jones 0-4 4-4 4, Gold 1-3 0-0 2. Totals 33-62 20-26 96.
- Milford Little League softball wins 4th straight state title
- Lauralton seventh at SCC track, relay sets record
- Lauralton fifth at SCC East Sectional meet
- HS update: Foran baseball upends No. 1 Amity
- Law edges Hand in high-scoring SCC tilt
- Lucia Pino closing in on Law record for wins
- Lauralton track wins Housatonic Division
- Foran aided by newcomers, strong leadership
- Law track making its mark in early going of season
- Foran, Law aiming to further success this postseason