Marquette 96, St. John's 85

Ighodaro 4-5 0-1 8, Prosper 9-13 7-8 29, K.Jones 6-10 0-1 16, Kolek 4-8 6-6 14, Mitchell 4-6 2-3 11, Joplin 4-10 0-0 9, Ross 1-3 1-3 3, S.Jones 0-4 4-4 4, Gold 1-3 0-0 2. Totals 33-62 20-26 96.

ST. JOHN'S (11-5)

D.Jones 5-16 1-2 13, Stanley 2-3 0-0 4, Soriano 10-17 2-2 22, Addae-Wusu 8-12 2-2 21, Mathis 1-5 3-5 5, Alexander 4-7 1-3 11, Nyiwe 2-2 0-0 4, Storr 1-1 0-0 3, Traore 1-1 0-0 2, King 0-1 0-0 0, Pinzon 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 34-66 9-14 85.

Halftime_St. John's 48-41. 3-Point Goals_Marquette 10-23 (Prosper 4-5, K.Jones 4-8, Mitchell 1-2, Joplin 1-4, Gold 0-1, S.Jones 0-1, Kolek 0-2), St. John's 8-17 (Addae-Wusu 3-5, Alexander 2-4, D.Jones 2-4, Storr 1-1, Pinzon 0-1, Mathis 0-2). Fouled Out_Soriano. Rebounds_Marquette 28 (Prosper 7), St. John's 31 (Soriano 13). Assists_Marquette 18 (Kolek 8), St. John's 18 (Addae-Wusu, Alexander 5). Total Fouls_Marquette 15, St. John's 20.

