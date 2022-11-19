Marquette 68, No. 3 Texas 61

Karlen 3-6 2-4 8, Marotta 1-8 4-5 6, Clark 2-5 1-2 6, King 8-18 6-7 25, Nkumu 6-9 4-6 16, Myles 0-0 1-2 1, Hare 0-8 0-2 0, Kaifes 1-3 0-0 2, La Chappell 0-0 0-0 0, Okosun 0-1 4-6 4, Williams 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 21-58 22-34 68
- Milford Little League softball wins 4th straight state title
- Lauralton seventh at SCC track, relay sets record
- Lauralton fifth at SCC East Sectional meet
- HS update: Foran baseball upends No. 1 Amity
- Law edges Hand in high-scoring SCC tilt
- Lucia Pino closing in on Law record for wins
- Lauralton track wins Housatonic Division
- Foran aided by newcomers, strong leadership
- Law track making its mark in early going of season
- Foran, Law aiming to further success this postseason