Marner reaches 400 career points, Leafs top Kraken 6-2

SEATTLE (AP) — Mitch Marner scored once and added two assists, Michael Bunting had a goal and an assist, and the Toronto Maple Leafs snapped a two-game losing streak with a 6-2 win over the Seattle Kraken on Monday night.
Marner became the second player from the 2015 draft to reach 400 career points, joining Connor McDavid. It came on Marner's 17th goal of the season that gave Toronto a 4-1 lead. He also assisted on Bunting’s power-play goal in the first period and helped on David Kampf’s short-handed goal early in the third period with a beautiful drop pass on a breakaway.