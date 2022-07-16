Mariners win 13th in row, top Texas 3-2 in 10 innings STEPHEN HAWKINS, AP Baseball Writer July 16, 2022 Updated: July 16, 2022 7:58 p.m.
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
1 of17 Seattle Mariners' Carlos Santana follows through on a two-run home run in the third inning of a baseball game against the Texas Rangers, Saturday, July 16, 2022, in Arlington, Texas. Ty France also scored on the shot. Tony Gutierrez/AP Show More Show Less
2 of17 Seattle Mariners relief pitcher Matthew Festa celebrates after getting the final out against the Texas Rangers in the 10th inning of a baseball game, Saturday, July 16, 2022, in Arlington, Texas. The Mariners won 3-2. Tony Gutierrez/AP Show More Show Less 3 of17
4 of17 Seattle Mariners' J.P. Crawford celebrates hitting an RBI single during the 10th inning of the team's baseball game against the Texas Rangers, Saturday, July 16, 2022, in Arlington, Texas. The Mariners won 3-2. Tony Gutierrez/AP Show More Show Less
5 of17 Texas Rangers left fielder Kole Calhoun makes a diving catch on a fly out by Seattle Mariners' Adam Frazier in the second inning of a baseball game, Saturday, July 16, 2022, in Arlington, Texas. Tony Gutierrez/AP Show More Show Less 6 of17
7 of17 Seattle Mariners starting pitcher Logan Gilbert throws to the Texas Rangers in the first inning of a baseball game, Saturday, July 16, 2022, in Arlington, Texas. Tony Gutierrez/AP Show More Show Less
8 of17 Texas Rangers' Jonah Heim follows through on a run-scoring single in the sedond inning of a baseball game against the Seattle Mariners, Saturday, July 16, 2022, in Arlington, Texas. Nathaniel Lowe scored on the play. Tony Gutierrez/AP Show More Show Less 9 of17
10 of17 Seattle Mariners' Adam Frazier (26) celebrates his double as Texas Rangers shortstop Corey Seager, left, walks past in the fourth inning of a baseball game, Saturday, July 16, 2022, in Arlington, Texas. Tony Gutierrez/AP Show More Show Less
11 of17 Seattle Mariners' Eugenio Suarez (28) and Carlos Santana, celebrate after Santana hit a two-run home run in the third inning of a baseball game against the Texas Rangers, Saturday, July 16, 2022, in Arlington, Texas. Ty France also scored on the play. Tony Gutierrez/AP Show More Show Less 12 of17
13 of17 Seattle Mariners' Ty France, left, argues with umpire Andy Fletcher after being called out on strikes leaving the bases loaded in the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Texas Rangers, Saturday, July 16, 2022, in Arlington, Texas. Tony Gutierrez/AP Show More Show Less
14 of17 Texas Rangers starting pitcher Spencer Howard (31) waits to turn the ball over as manager Chris Woodward signals to the bullpen before pulling Howard in the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Seattle Mariners, Saturday, July 16, 2022, in Arlington, Texas. Tony Gutierrez/AP Show More Show Less 15 of17
16 of17 Seattle Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh attempts to tag Texas Rangers' Leody Taveras who scored on a Elier Hernandez single in the seventh inning of a baseball game, Saturday, July 16, 2022, in Arlington, Texas. Tony Gutierrez/AP Show More Show Less
17 of17
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — J.P. Crawford hit an RBI single in the 10th inning and the Seattle Mariners stretched their winning streak to 13 games, beating the Texas Rangers 3-2 on Saturday.
Carlos Santana homered as the Mariners (50-42) moved closer to the club-record 15-game winning streak set in their last playoff season in 2001. They have won 21 of their last 24 games overall to take eight series in a row, their most since winning 14 straight sets during that 116-win season 21 years ago.
Written By
STEPHEN HAWKINS