Sue Ogrocki/AP

PEORIA, Ariz. (AP) — Seattle Mariners center fielder Kyle Lewis is questionable for opening day because of a bone bruise in his right knee.

Lewis hit .262 with 11 homers and 28 RBIs last season, winning the AL Rookie of the Year award. He has been out of Seattle's lineup for most of this week after crashing into the wall during a spring training game against the Los Angeles Dodgers on Monday.