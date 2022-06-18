Mariners' Ray loses no-hit bid on ball off his own glove June 18, 2022 Updated: June 18, 2022 1:16 a.m.
SEATTLE (AP) — Robbie Ray lost a no-hitter with two outs in the seventh inning on a grounder that bounced off his own glove in the Seattle Mariners' 8-1 victory over the Los Angeles Angels on Friday night.
Ray lost his bid when Max Stassi hit a high chopper toward the mound that went right over the pitcher's head. The reigning AL Cy Young Award winner didn’t jump, and the ball skipped off the top of his glove, giving Stassi time to beat out an infield single.