Mariners-Guardians game resumes after 4 1/2-hour rain delay

CLEVELAND (AP) — After a rain delay of more than 4 1/2 hours, a couple hundred fans were left at Progressive Field when Sunday's game between the Seattle Mariners and Cleveland Guardians resumed in the fourth inning.
The official delay was 4 hours, 33 minutes and the teams consulted with Major League Baseball throughout the break. With both clubs in playoff contention and not a lot of good travel logistics in the final month of the regular season, the decision was made to wait out the rain.