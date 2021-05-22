Maple Leafs beat Canadiens 5-1 in Game 2 to tie series May 22, 2021 Updated: May 22, 2021 11:10 p.m.
TORONTO (AP) — Auston Matthews broke a tie early in the second period and the Toronto Maple Leafs beat the Montreal Canadiens 5-1 in Game 2 on Saturday night to even the first-round playoff series.
Matthews also had assists, William Nylander added goal and an assist, and Jason Spezza, Rasmus Sandin and Alexander Kerfoot, into an empty net, also scored. Jack Campbell stopped 22 shots, and Mitch Marner had two assists.