Maple Leafs-Canadiens Sums
|Toronto
|1 1 0—2
|Montreal
|2 0 3—5
First Period_1, Montreal, Gallagher 5 (Tatar, Reilly), 7:43. 2, Montreal, Drouin 4 (Armia), 12:34. 3, Toronto, Muzzin 3 (Marner, Mikheyev), 19:44. Penalties_Muzzin, TOR, (hooking), 15:57.
Second Period_4, Toronto, Johnsson 3 (Rielly, Matthews), 5:52. Penalties_Drouin, MTL, (slashing), 15:37; Kerfoot, TOR, (boarding), 18:59.
Third Period_5, Montreal, Armia 6, 0:07 (pp). 6, Montreal, Drouin 5, 7:40. 7, Montreal, Suzuki 3 (Thompson, Cousins), 11:53. Penalties_None.
Shots on Goal_Toronto 5-15-11_31. Montreal 19-9-10_38.
Power-play opportunities_Toronto 0 of 1; Montreal 1 of 2.
Goalies_Toronto, Hutchinson 0-3-1 (38 shots-33 saves). Montreal, Price 5-3-1 (31-29).
A_21,302 (21,288). T_2:28.
Referees_Chris Rooney, Justin St Pierre. Linesmen_Shandor Alphonso, Brad Kovachik.