Manhattan 86, Mount St. Vincent 39

Connolley 0-1 0-0 0, Cabezudo 2-5 1-2 7, Darab 0-4 0-0 0, Porcic 3-7 0-0 9, Rawlings 0-3 0-0 0, Cassidy 1-1 0-0 3, Tucker 2-6 0-0 4, Camastro 1-6 0-0 2, Mejia 0-1 0-0 0, Novello 0-3 0-0 0, Singh 0-1 0-0 0, Goodwin 0-1 0-0 0, Smith 1-3 1-2 3, Hod 1-5 1-2 3, Carrier 1-3 0-0 2, Lewis 2-4 2-2 6. Totals 14-54 5-8 39.
- Milford Little League softball wins 4th straight state title
- Lauralton seventh at SCC track, relay sets record
- Lauralton fifth at SCC East Sectional meet
- HS update: Foran baseball upends No. 1 Amity
- Law edges Hand in high-scoring SCC tilt
- Lucia Pino closing in on Law record for wins
- Lauralton track wins Housatonic Division
- Foran aided by newcomers, strong leadership
- Law track making its mark in early going of season
- Foran, Law aiming to further success this postseason